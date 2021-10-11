The Free Press
Veterans for Peace Chapter 27 is organizing a memorial service 11 a.m. today at Reconciliation Park in downtown Mankato.
The 38-minute silent vigil is planned as a remembrance of the 38 Dakota hanged at the site in 1862 following the U.S.-Dakota War.
The ceremony, planned in conjunction with Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day, is open to the public.
Chapter members will be ringing a bell 38 times.
War program features Harper’s Ferry
Participants in the raid on Harper’s Ferry will be discussed during Minnesota Valley Civil War Round Table meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Ulm Library, 17 N. Broadway.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Civil War history group’s meeting includes a virtual presentation by author and journalist Eugene L. Meyer about his book, “Five for Freedom.” The book discusses five African-American men who joined John Brown for his raid on Harper’s Ferry.
Real estate taxes due on Friday
Homestead and non-homestead residential, non-homestead rural vacant land, and commercial classed property owners’ second half of real estate taxes are due Friday.
Blue Earth County residents may make payments in the following ways:
• By mail. Payments must be postmarked on or before Oct. 15 to avoid penalty and may be sent to Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, P.O. Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
• In-person. Payments will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Property and Environmental Resources, on the second floor (enter through Door B) of the Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St.
• Online. Payments by credit card (2.49% fee) or eCheck ($1.49 per transaction) may be made on the county’s website at:
• Contact-free drop off. Drop boxes are at the Blue Earth County Government Center, Downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive and Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
• Bank locations. Current year tax payments can be made at the following banks: MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank.
For more information, call 304-4251.
