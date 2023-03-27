A National Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony is slated 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Community Center.
Men and women who served in the military during the Vietnam era will be honored at the annual event.
There is no admission fee.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Wednesday also marks the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam, March 29, 1973.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, and their families.
Talk on protests by Indigenous people
An emeritus professor of history in the Department of American Indian Studies at the University of Arizona is the guest speaker for a presentation 7:30 p.m. April 4 at Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.
Roger Nichols’ presentation, “Modern Indian Protests,” is open to the public. There is no admission fee.
Nichols is considered to be among the foremost experts on Native American history, a BECHS press release stated.
His presentation at the history center is sponsored by Bethany Lutheran College.
Registration open for Medicare class
A free virtual class is available at noon, April 5 to Minnesotans who want to find out more about Medicare insurance.
The class will provide a brief overview about the Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. Participants will be provided with information on when and how to enroll in the insurance program.
Senior LinkAge Line — a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging — is sponsoring the class.
To register for the class, go to: https://bit.ly/3JWtM5T.
For more information, call 800-333-2433 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Workshops offer career advice
Life-Work Planning Center, 127 S. Second St., will offer career development workshops in April to income-eligible women.
The free workshops will be offered in person as well as online. Discussions will focus on job searches, balance, self-respect and related topics.
To register or for more information, call 345-1577 or email a request to: info@lwpc.org.
Information is also available at the center’s website: www.lwpc.org.
