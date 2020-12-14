The Free Press
Gustavus Adolphus College’s 2020 Christmas at Christ Chapel worship service will be available for public viewing beginning Saturday.
The virtual service is the only option available for the highly popular holiday event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service, which was recorded in late October following rigorous safety regulations, will premiere at 7:30 p.m.
Following the debut of the video, the service that includes music, dance, spoken word and visual arts, will be available for on-demand viewing.
In the midst of a global pandemic and ongoing social discord, its 2020 theme, “Healer of the Nations, Come” proclaims God’s healing presence made manifest in the salvation story.
Visit: gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the livestream.
The following local students participated:
Le Center — Anya Menk; Mankato — Hannah Caflisch, Will Fischenich, Alex MacLean, Spencer Quiram, Nathan Scruggs; New Richland — Alexandra Combs; New Ulm — Jordan Petersen; Nicollet — Isabella Aase; North Mankato — Emma Goebel; St. James — Kinzee Miest; St. Peter — Liam Dahlseid, Chandra O’Brien; Waterville — Alyssa Schwartz.
Ney bird count set
Ney Nature Center’s annual Christmas Bird Count begins early Saturday.
The Henderson-area count is part of an annual bird survey throughout the country and is a way to track and study overwintering avian populations.
This year’s Ney event is an on-your-own activity. Counters may take tallies from anywhere within a 7.5-mile radius of the center.
There is no fee to participate in the count that is open to veteran and beginning birders.
For more information about birding or to register to participate in the count, go to: neycenter.org.
Nominations sought for award
A network of organizations are in a partnership that wants to recognize individuals, families and communities for their efforts as watershed stewards to store water on landscapes.
The Water Storage Trailblazer Award is a collaborative effort associated with the traveling exhibit “We Are Water Minnesota Exhibit” that focuses on the Greater Blue Earth River Basin.
Sponsors for the exhibit and the awards program are BECHS, the Water Resources Center at Minnesota State University and the Le Sueur River Watershed Network. The Trailblazer’s Award is supported by a broad network of partners working to raise awareness about the need for water storage in the region.
Water storage can take many forms, such as wetland restorations and upland impoundments, multi-purpose drainage management, urban rain gardens, storm water facilities and improvements to soil health.
To find a form to use for nominating a candidate, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/we-are-water-minnesota/.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 22.
This is the first in a series of water storage trailblazer awards. This year, projects must be located in the Greater Blue Earth River Basin (Le Sueur, Blue Earth or Watonwan River watersheds) or Middle Minnesota River Watershed.
A group of judges will review nominees and select trailblazers.
