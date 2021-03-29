The Free Press
Now that spring has arrived, VINE Faith in Action has slated several outdoors-related virtual programs in April.
• Dorian Chalmers, president of the Minnesota Lyme Association, will present a program 2 p.m. April 7 that will focus on the risks of contracting Lyme disease and prevention measures.
The disease spread by infected blacklegged “deer” ticks is the most common vector-borne illness in the United States.
• Department of Natural Resources naturalist Scott Kudelka will discuss signs of spring during a presentation 2 p.m. April 15.
Kudelka’s presentation will focus on a variety of indicators associated with the coming of warmer weather and longer days.
• Minnesota Extension Service representatives Shane Begeja and Joyce Wilcox will offer basic tips for spring gardening during a presentation 2 p.m. April 20.
The duo will provide information about traditional vegetable gardening and container gardening, such as how to choose a site, prepare a site, how to choose seeds and plants.
To register, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Registration opens for egg hunt
Families planning to participate in an Easter egg hunt at North Mankato Taylor Library may register beginning 10 a.m. today. The event is 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Time slots will be assigned to families. Bags for collecting eggs will be provided.
To register, call 345-5120.
Testing site an
nounces schedule
A free community COVID-19 testing site in Mankato has new hours for appointments. The indoor site is in the former Gander Mountain building at 1940 Adams St.
Appointments are available for slots between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. today, Tuesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The site will be closed Sunday, which is Easter.
Appointments may be made at: mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php.
A list of testing sites in Minnesota is available at: mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/index.jsp.
New research resources available
Blue Earth County Historical Society will highlight its research center’s new resources during a virtual program 4 p.m. Thursday.
Staff will team up to discuss in-person and online resources available for family historians, including a new search feature for BECHS’s website resources.
Registration is required for the free program. To register, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
For more information, contact BECHS at: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Session offers info on 211 helpline
Greater Mankato Area United Way is sponsoring a virtual program 1 p.m. Thursday to provide information about its 211 resource helpline.
United Way’s 211 helpline provides information about critical community resources. By updating information with 211, service providers can ensure the accuracy of their service offerings, eligibility requirements and more, making it easier for community members to find the organization that can best help them.
The 24-hour helpline provides free and confidential health and human services information for people throughout Minnesota.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, 211 calls have increased dramatically statewide, a press release from Greater Mankato Area United Way said.
During the presentation, a 211 program officer will explain how to use the helpline and answer attendees’ questions.
To register or for more information, go to: mankatounitedway.org/form/211-greater-mankato-service-prov.
