An informal gathering 9 a.m. May 10 will kick off the resumption of in-person public events at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
The next session of VINE Faith in Action’s Community Conversation series is an in-person event 2 p.m. May 11 at the community center.
Participants will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Reservations are necessary.
The registration fee is $5 for participants who are not community center members.
“What is Being Done?” is the topic for the Community Conversation at the community center. The conversation will focus on new area organizations that working to help assure equality, equity and fairness in the treatment of all people.
Destiny Owens will lead the conversation. Owens is with Black Excellence Around Minnesota and a representative from the Mankato Area NAACP.
For more information on these events or other VINE activities, call 387-1666.
Ingalls family discussion set
Cindy Wilson, author of “The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads and the Hard Winter of 1880-81,” is the guest speaker for Brown County Historical Society’s “Lunch and a Bite of History” program noon Thursday at the museum annex in New Ulm.
Wilson’s topic is “The Big Cut West of Tracy.” The 40-minute presentation focuses on the harsh winter weather in 1880-1881 that prevented railroads from delivering food and fuel to the newly formed towns in southwestern Minnesota and southeastern Dakota Territory during the winter of 1880-81.
There is no admission fee. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 233-2621 or sending an email to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Classic car collectors revving up
Owners of flashy cars and trucks may show off their vehicles during bi-weekly summer events in the front parking lot at Unique Classic Cars, 2015 Bassett Drive.
Music by rock and roller Robby Vee will kick off the first roll-in of the season 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Spectators are welcome at the free event. Food vendors will be on hand.
The May 22 event, “Ride for Impact,” is an awareness campaign for a new Options Mankato community class “Foundations of Fatherhood.” Participants in the ride to Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar and back pay a $20 registration fee that makes them eligible to compete in four categories.
Other roll-ins are slated at 9 a.m. June 12 and 26, July 10 and 24, Aug. 14 and 28 and Sept. 11 and 25.
For more information, call 386-1726.
