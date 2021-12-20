The Free Press
VINE Faith in Action offers a free evidence-based program that may help reduce symptoms of depression and improve quality of life for older adults.
PEARLS — Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives for Seniors — provides confidential high-quality mental health care during six to eight sessions over a six-month period.
Participants work with a coach while learning problem-solving skills and behavioral techniques and are guided through a process that helps define and select problems they want to address.
The program is for residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties who are age 65 and older and want to learn to manage depressive symptoms.
During the sessions, a PEARLS coach also will work with a participant to increase his/her social and physical activities. Participants meet one on one with a coach at home or at VINE’s community center, or by phone or virtually.
Funding for the PEARLS program was provided through a Live Well at Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Those interested in joining the program should first call 386-5571. Voicemail messages left at that phone number are confidential.
Library offers kids’ activities
North Mankato Taylor Library is sponsoring Santa-themed activities for young children and a LEGO club for pre-teen youths this month.
Children ages 1-6 may participate in Silly Santa events Tuesday or Wednesday. Registration is required.
A LEGO Club 4-5 p.m. Dec. 28 at the library is open to youths ages 6-11. The club will meet monthly. Registration is required.
To register for these programs, stop in at the library, call 345-5120, or visit: www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
Help clear snow from fire hydrants
Mankato’s Adopt a Fire Hydrant program needs help from citizen volunteers.
Residents who help keep the city’s hydrants clear of snow will help firefighters respond more quickly and efficiently to emergencies.
Residents may help by shoveling snow away from a space within a 3-foot-radius around the hydrant.
To find out fire hydrant locations within Mankato and for more information, call 387-8577.
New Year’s Eve party slated
New Ulm’s State Street Theater is sponsoring a New Year’s Eve event with a Vienna theme.
The Black-and-White Masquerade Ball begins 6 p.m. and concludes at midnight. A 7 p.m. dinner will feature recipes from the Imperial Austrian Kitchen. Games and a live auction are planned from 8-9 p.m. and Jazz20 will perform 9 p.m. until midnight.
Admission is $75 per person. Tickets are available online at: www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-black-white-masquerade-ball-tickets-217107804287.
