The Free Press
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mankato Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising campaign is continuing to accept donations in hopes to make up for a shortfall in the goal for the recent holiday season.
This pandemic has put extra pressure on Red Kettle fundraising because of fewer kettle locations, a drastic drop in bell-ringing volunteers and reduced foot traffic at kettle locations.
In response to this unprecedented challenge, and for the first time ever, The Mankato Salvation Army has partnered with the local Hy-Vee and Cub Foods locations to maintain “virtual” Red Kettles in front of their stores this month that provide donors with three options for contactless ways to contribute: Apple Pay, Google Pay or by using a smartphone to scan a QR code and following a prompt.
Donations also may be given online at: SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.
The Salvation Army provides social services that help people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship.
Christmas tree disposal available
A recycling option is available locally for disposal of live Christmas trees used during the holiday season.
Minnesota Paving and Materials is accepting trees at the compost site (formerly Southern Minnesota Construction) at 3600 Third Ave.
Tree disposal hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wire and metal ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags should be removed before disposal.
For more information, call 388-3122.
Library opens snowman contest
Area residents who’ve been building snowmen in their yards may enter their creations in a contest.
No registration is required to participate in the virtual contest sponsored by North Mankato Taylor Library. There are no age restrictions.
Pictures of snowmen may be posted on the library’s Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/400412214501260 through Jan. 31.
The winner will be selected Feb. 1.
For more information, send a request to: huhrich@nmlibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.