VINE’s annual Rake the Town effort Nov. 5-13 is in need of volunteers to rake leaves for local homeowners who are age 65 or older as well as people with documented disabilities.
Rakes and tarps will be provided by VINE. Volunteers also may use their own equipment.
Individuals and groups of volunteers may sign up at: vinevolunteers.org.
To find out more about Rake the Town, call Adam at 386-5574.
Participating homeowners, who must live in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, are not charged for the service; however, donations are requested to cover expenses.
Deadline for quarry input
Feedback on exhibits for the Jefferson Quarry are due today.
The site is privately owned by Pentagon Acquisition LLC, which is working with the city of Mankato to help determine possible uses for the closed quarry.
A design has been developed based on public input gathered through community open houses and online engagement.
Exhibits available online show progress made between May and October, examples of opportunities for public and open spaces on the site, a summary of community input received so far and the next steps involving public input.
To view the exhibits and share comments, concerns or other ideas about the future of Jefferson Quarry, go online to: Every Voice Mankato.
For more information call 387-8600.
Community survey to begin soon
The city is randomly mailing a survey to Mankato residents that asks their perspectives about quality of life and community characteristics, city services and future priorities.
The NCS is a cost-effective survey and benchmarking tool that allows for comparisons among communities and helps improve service delivery, strengthen communications with community stakeholders and identify clear priorities.
Those who did not receive the survey in the mail may participate online. The link will be made available in mid-November at: mankatomn.gov.
The survey is a way for city officials to see how far Mankato has come and what next steps are important to the community, City Manager Susan Arntz said in a press release.
The 2022 survey will help compare results from the most recent NCS, which was conducted in 2017 and used to create the 2018 to 2023 Strategic Plan.
Once survey results are in, the city will sponsor a number of community conversations and focus groups. Community input, along with survey results, will help develop Mankato’s next strategic plan for 2024 to 2029.
For more information, call 387-8600.
Historical society plans open house
Blue Earth County Historical Society will celebrate its 121 anniversary this week.
The public may participate in open house activities 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St.
Museum admission fees will be waived Friday and Saturday.
A 140-plus page book “The Art of Marian Anderson” will be released during the open house. Original works by the late artist will be on display at the center.
The historical society was founded Nov. 7, 1901, with the task to collect, preserve and present the history of Blue Earth County for present and future generations.
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
