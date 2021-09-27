The Free Press
VINE Faith in Action is seeking volunteers for its annual Rake the Town event.
Groups are needed to rake yards for older homeowners in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties who request the service.
The community service project is slated over a two-week period between Oct. 23 and Nov. 7. Last year, this revised format allowed VINE to safely hold the outdoor event that usually involves several hundred volunteers.
The new format also allowed more flexibility with people’s schedules and the ability to adjust with weather conditions.
Potential volunteers should call VINE at 387-1666 for more information.
On-campus blood drive today at MSU
Minnesota State University’s Upward Bound organization is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in MSU’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
Donors may make appointments by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 389-1212.
Farmers’ market announces events
North Mankato Farmers’ Market organizers are hosts to special fall events at its outdoor location on the campus of South Central College, 1920 Lee Boulevard.
• Education Night and Wellness Night is slated today during market hours from 3-6 p.m.
Representatives of SCC’s Agribusiness and Culinary Arts programs will be on hand to discuss their programs, recipes and present an animal science and combine simulator demonstrations.
Representatives from market sponsor Mankato Clinic also will be on hand today as hosts of Wellness Night activities.
• Harvest Night is scheduled Oct. 4. Hayrides, a tractor display, live music, pumpkin paintings are planned. A food truck will be on site along with regular market vendors.
Market hours are 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 18. For more information, visit: northmankato.com/farmers-market.
Public may view learning trail’s ceremony
Community members are invited to the ribbon cutting of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s new Born Learning Trail 9 a.m. Tuesday at Marston Park in Lake Crystal.
The Born Learning Trail features signs and painted sidewalk graphics offering simple, age-appropriate activities to help parents or caregivers engage with young children to turn outdoor walks into learning experiences.
Funding for the trail was provided through a partnership with Greater Mankato Area United Way, city of Lake Crystal, Lions Club of Lake Crystal, and Truck Bodies and Equipment International.
Earlier this year, the city of Waseca and Thrivent partnered with United Way to install a similar trail in Waseca.
Reading festival returns to in-person format
The fall Deep Valley Book Festival 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday is an in-person event at Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center, 119 S. Front St.
Award-winning Minnesota author Will Weaver is the keynote speaker. Weaver’s several novels include “Red Earth, White Earth” a book that later was produced as a CBS television movie.
Although there is no admission fee for the festival, Weaver’s 11:30 a.m. presentation is a ticket event that costs $25.
Tickets are $10 to attend a 10 a.m. panel discussion by Minnesota mystery writers.
To purchase tickets online, go to: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com/2021-tickets.
A limited number of tickets may be available at the event.
The annual festival celebrating the state’s literary culture features book signings, programs, a 3 p.m. awards ceremony for young writers and a 4 p.m. after-hours authors reception.
