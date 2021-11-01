The Free Press
Some Minnesotans will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on local ballot measures and decide which candidates will serve in municipal roles and on school boards.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office is asking voters to follow federal guidance on social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of distance between each other. In addition, the office has encouraged jurisdictions to increase their curbside voting operations.
Curbside voting will be available for anyone who cannot enter the polling place for any reason, including concerns for their health. Those who choose not to leave their vehicles to vote will be assisted by two election judges who will bring ballots out to vehicles.
Not all areas of Minnesota have elections this year. To view a list of regularly scheduled elections or use a polling place finder, go to:
www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Day of the Dead activities planned
Four St. Peter merchants and the city’s library are joining Christ Chapel in Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) activities through Tuesday.
The observance is based on a Mexican tradition of setting aside time for celebrating the lives of deceased loved ones.
Members of a Gustavus Adolphus College student group have decorated spaces in St. Peter Food Co-op, Family Fresh, El Agave and River Rock. They created ofrendas, or altars, to display colorful items as well as candies and food items that are symbolic gifts for the dead.
Customers viewing the displays may take selfies to submit in a contest.
The public is invited to Dia de los Muertos services slated 10-10:20 a.m. Tuesday in Christ Chapel.
Student altars will be set up throughout the chapel and a sweetbread, pan dulce, will be served.
Writers group to read at library
Members of the VINE Memoir Writers Group will read from their works and discuss their writing process 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
A collection of memoirs by several members of the group, “Preserving Memories,” recently was compiled.
There is no admission fee.
For more information about additional library programming visit: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Meteorologist to lead star watch activity
Mike Lynch, retired WCCO meteorologist, will lead a star watch party 7-9 p.m. Friday at St. Peter High School’s commons area.
Telescopes will be available to view Jupiter, Saturn, star clusters and constellations.
The class is intended for ages 8 and older. Children must be accompanied by adults.
Admission is $8. A family rate of $20 is available.
To register, call St. Peter Community Ed at 934-3048, Ext. 1.
