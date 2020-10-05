The Free Press
COVID-19’s impact on the economy, education, health care, neighborhoods and quality of life is the focus of a free webinar 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday hosted by Minnesota State University’s College of Allied Health and Nursing and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
Panelists and presenters include:
• Brett Anderson, chief ecosystem and operations officer for Ecumen.
• Rodolfo Gutierrez, executive director for Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment Through Research.
• Mohamed Ibrahim, community health care specialist with Mayo Clinic Health System.
• Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way.
• Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez, Mankato YWCA executive director.
• Paul Peterson, Mankato Area Public Schools superintendent.
• Sheri Sander-Silva, executive director for Feeding our Communities Partners.
• Kathy Sheran, former Minnesota state senator.
To register for the webinar, go to:
ahn.mnsu.edu/2020-summit-social-determinants-of-health.
Lecture discusses racism’s origin
A journalist and documentary podcaster will discuss racism and its origins during a virtual lecture 4 p.m. today.
John Biewen’s presentation, a Minnesota State University fall History Forum Lecture, is available on Zoom. To participate, log in at: minnstate.zoom.us/j/97851305278. The meeting ID is 978 5130 5278; the password is 743754.
Biewen, a Mankato native, is with the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University.
MSU’s History Forum Lecture Series is an opportunity for faculty, students, staff and community members to learn about the latest historical research from local and regional scholars. The event is sponsored by the Department of History as well as the University’s Kessel Peace Institute.
Trash drop-off slated i
n North Mankato
North Mankato residents will not be charged a fee to discard of unwanted items during the city’s Fall Drop-off 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the street department lot, 610 Webster Ave.
Gate attendants will be on site and signs will be posted indicating where items may be dropped off.
Residents are responsible for unloading items. Participants should wear face masks when outside their vehicles.
Items not accepted include tires, motor oil, batteries, household hazardous waste, driveway and remodeling materials, gas refrigerators and brush, such as tree branches.
This year the service will not include an option for curbside appliance pickup.
For more information, call 625-4141.
Rec on the Go! activities continue
The city of Mankato and Mankato Area Public Schools partnership mobile recreation program continues this week.
“Rec on the Go! is designed to provide engaging activities while educating about preventive safety measures during COVID-19.
There is no fee to participate.
Programs are slated 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Highland Park, 950 Warren St. and Thursday in Alexander Park, 900 East Main St.
Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, call 387-5501.
