Farmamerica in rural Waseca will host winter activities Saturday and Feb. 12 on the grounds of the site, 7367 360th Ave.
Winter Charm on the Farm is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Activities included horse-drawn carriage rides, free snowshoe rentals, a snowflake scavenger hunt, snow painting, wood-cutting demonstrations and walking tours.
Participants in Winter Charm on the Farm activities who are members/season passholders of Farmamerica will not be charged admission.
To purchase tickets online go to: http://bit.ly/WinterCharm2022.
The events are offered in partnership with the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival.
The festival's parade is scheduled Feb. 19 on the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
For more information about how to participate in the parade, call Ken Borgmann at 461-3727 or Scott Roemhildt at 995-9832 or email: ken.borgmann@gmail.com or scott.w.roemhildt@gmail.com.
Local Polar Plunge slated Feb. 5
The Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota returns Feb. 5 to St. Peter.
Participants in the annual event at Hallet's Pond raised more than $1,141,699 over the past 15 years.
Last year's plungers raised $49,044.
A new event is slated for people who don't want to jump into a lake during the winter.
Teams/individual participants should sign up by noon Feb. 4 if they'd like a specific time slot for jumping in the pond on St. Peter's north edge.
To register for the Virtual Plunge or to sign up to participate during the in-person event, go to: reg.plungemn.org/register
MSU to host ideas forum March 18
Minnesota State University professors will serve as presenters during a March 18 forum offered in the spirit of ideas worth spreading.
The event is fostered by the nonprofit TED Conference and its popular series of TED Talks. MSU's program is a local self-organized event.
TEDxMNSU is slated 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centennial Student Union on the MSU campus. Its theme is "Big Ideas. Real World Thinking."
Speakers include faculty with MSU's Department of Family Consumer Science, a registered dietitian and a behavioral health provider who teach at MSU, a professor emeritus with MSU's Department of Art, and the director of MSU's Center of Sport and Performance Psychology.
The TED Conference will provide general guidance for the Mankato program.
General admission tickets cost $25 and may be ordered online beginning this week at: tedxmnsu.com.
