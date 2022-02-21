The Free Press
Living Earth Center’s Winter Reading Series continues 6 p.m. Tuesday with a virtual discussion of Diane Wilson’s book “The Seed Keeper.”
The novel focuses on several generations in a Dakota family and their struggles to preserve their way of life.
Free-will offerings will be accepted in lieu of registration fees.
To register, go to: eventbrite.com/e/winter-reading-series-the-seed-keeper-tickets-210729095397?blm_aid=23353.
Student ensembles to perform
The Department of Music and Entertainment Industries presents a number of student ensemble concerts as Minnesota State University approaches its spring break.
The public may attend the following music events:
• Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers will perform 3 p.m. Saturday in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave. The program will include big band arrangements and popular a cappella versions of popular songs. Douglas Snapp directs the instrumental jazz bands. The Maverick Fusion and Vocal Precision a cappella vocal groups are co-directed by Snapp and Stephanie Thorpe.
• The Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will perform its annual winter concert 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St. “The One Who Sings ...” will feature groups performing an assortment of repertoire featuring a musical mix from Renaissance to contemporary. The choirs are directed by Aaron Humble.
• The Concert Wind Ensemble will perform 7:30 p.m. March 1 in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts. The concert features “Pictures at an Exhibition,” a suite of 10 pieces plus a recurring, varied Promenade theme, composed in 1874 by Modest Mussorgsky. The ensemble is directed by Amy K. Roisum Foley.
Tickets are available online at www.mnsu.edu/music. Concert admission is $9 for general admission and $7 for K-12 students and children. Students with valid MavCARDs will be admitted free.
Pedal Past Poverty set for Saturday
Pedal Past Poverty, a one-day and one-of-a-kind stationary bike race slated Saturday, is a fundraiser for Partners for Housing.
The indoor event will take place at a new venue, 1750 Energy Drive. MEI – Total Elevator Solutions, is the event sponsor.
The 10th annual event will feature up to 40 teams — 10 riders each — will compete while raising funds to help people who are guests of the Theresa House, Union Street Place or Welcome Inn.
Riders ask their family, friends and others to donate toward their team’s goal.
Health screenings and other sanitizing measures will be in place to provide additional safety for participants.
For more information, go to: partnersforhousing.org/pedal.
Pan African conference opens
“Closing the Equity Gap in Education” is the theme for Minnesota State University’s 46th annual Dr. Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference. The virtual event is Wednesday through Friday and will feature presentations by state and national education leaders.
The conference is open to the public.
The speaker schedule is:
Thursday: 9:45 a.m. — Andriel Dees, vice chancellor for equity and inclusion for the Minnesota State system; noon — Tia Brown McNair, vice president for diversity, equity and student success for the Association of American Colleges and Universities; 2 p.m. — facilitated discussion with Alan C. Page, retired associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Friday: 10 a.m. — Stephanie Burrage, deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Education; a workshop slated 2-3:30 p.m. Friday will be led by Andratesha Fritzgerald, founder of Building Blocks of Brilliance Education.
Registration is free for MSU students and employees. The general registration fee is $75 ($50 for non-MSU students). Discounted group registration is available. Registration information is available at: www.mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.