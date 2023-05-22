The Free Press
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and the Sheriff’s Youth Project of Le Sueur County are the hosts for an annual youth fishing outing June 10.
The morning event slated at German and Jefferson lakes will feature a guest visit from members of the Minnesota Vikings as well as boating and water safety demonstrations.
Free slots will be offered to youths between the ages of 8 to 13.
To register, contact Emily O’Brien at 357-8549 or email a request to: eobrien@co.le-sueur.mn.us.
Take a Kid Fishing promotion slated
Minnesotans who don’t have fishing licenses may legally cast lines in the water June 9-11 — if they are accompanied by youths age 15 or younger.
Take a Kid Fishing is a Department of Natural Resources promotion that encourages families participate in weekend outdoor activities. Fishing licenses will not be required for chaperones age 16 or older throughout that weekend.
Spring is the best season to catch fish, a DNR press release said. Fish are bound to be hungry after the long winter. Many species, such as sunfish and crappies, come close to the shore when they are seeking a place to lay eggs.
The DNR recommends fishing piers as safe spots for beginners. Shore fishing is an inexpensive option.
For more information, go to: dnr.state.mn.us/takeakidfishing.
Messiah Lutheran to sponsor day of community
A three-day celebration of community, service and hope is slated June 2-4 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd., in upper North Mankato.
Information about various opportunities for volunteering in the area will be distributed during HOPEning Weekend of Summer 2023.
• The event’s June 2 family-friendly activities begin at 4:30 p.m. and include yard games, music and a picnic-style meal. Units from the North Mankato fire and police departments will be there as well as bookmobile staff.
• Hikes and a bike ride are planned June 3, beginning from the church’s Lor Ray Drive parking lot. Participants may join in a 2-mile nature walk through North Mankato at 9 a.m. and a cleanup walk along Lor Ray Drive at 9:30 a.m. A 3.5- mile family bike ride on the North Mankato Prairie Loop begins at 10 a.m.
• An outdoor worship service begins 10 a.m. June 4 on the church grounds. Ice cream will be served after the service. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
For more information email a request to: messiah@messiahnorthmankato.com.
Registration open for Alzheimer walk
Registration is now open for the Mankato area’s 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The event is scheduled Sept. 9 at Loyola Catholic School, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
To register online or for more information, go to: act.alz.org/site/TR.
