Guest speakers will focus on empowerment during YWCA Mankato’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference. The two-day virtual conference is slated Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.
• Keynote speaker Arika Pierce will help attendees identify and optimize their strengths and find ways to develop the mindset of forward-thinking leaders.
• Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy, will speak about the challenges of being a woman and/or a person of color in rural Minnesota.
• Chris Stark, an Anishinaabe artist and writer, will help attendees tap into their creativity.
Attendees may participate in breakout sessions and engage in facilitated discussion via Zoom.
An in-person networking event 4-6 p.m. Nov. 4 is planned in conjunction with the conference.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the conference, go to: ywcamankato.org/womens-leadership-conference.
North Mankato market season ending
Today is the final day of the season for North Mankato Farmers’ Market outdoors at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Market hours are 3-6 p.m. today.
For more information, visit: northmankato.com/farmers-market.
Art series premiers Wednesday
Artist Sherrill Roland is the keynote speaker for the premier of Minnesota State University’s Department of Art and Design’s Art and Change Lecture series.
Roland’s public lecture is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ostrander Auditorium in MSU’s Centennial Student Union.
The series aims to amplify voices of significant artists, scholars and thinkers whose work pushes the boundaries of art in insightful ways.
Roland founded The Jumpsuit Project to raise awareness around issues related to mass incarceration.
His lecture also will be available at: minnstate.zoom.us/j/97917877528 by going to Zoom and using meeting ID: 979 1787 7528 and the passcode: Roland.
For more information, call 389-6412.
Haunted hayrides start Wednesday
Nicollet County Trails Association seventh annual Halloween season event, the Mill Pond Haunted Hayride, starts Thursday night at Mill Pond Park in St. Peter.
Rides are slated between 7-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Oct. 29-30. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for ages 6-13.
The event’s entrance is near 300 S. Front St. A wagon option is available for riders who want to wear face masks during their rides.
The association, a snowmobiling club, will use profits from the event to help maintain area trails.
The club is accepting volunteers to help during the event that features rides on a trailer pulled by a tractor that will follow a riverside route through a wooded area. Nonprofits that provide volunteers will receive some proceeds from the ticket sales.
For more information, call 327-8200.
