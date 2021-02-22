The Free Press
YWCA Mankato is sponsoring a series of virtual presentations that focus on developing leadership skills, becoming more self-aware and setting meaningful goals to facilitate change.
The three-part “Leadership +Empowerment Dialogues” series begins Thursday and is part of the nonprofit’s mission to empower women and eliminate racism.
Topics, featured during YWCA Mankato’s Elizabeth Kearney Women’s Leadership Program, are:
• “Creating a Culturally Inclusive Community” — 11 a.m. Thursday.
• “Call to Moral Courage” — 11 a.m. March 25.
• “Finesse Your Finances” — 11 a.m. April 23.
Each session is a 90-minute Zoom event.
The registration fee is $50 per session or $100 for all three sessions. Scholarships are available.
For more information, call 345-4629 or visit: www.mankatoywca.org.
Lecture examines role of narratives
“World History in the Global Age: The Role of Narrative” is the title of a virtual presentation by author Tamim Ansary 4 p.m. today.
Ansary is an American who grew up in Afghanistan. He takes a particular interest in times and places where civilizations overlap and cross-cultural encounters take place. His latest work, “The Invention of Yesterday,” explores world history as a cultural narrative for this global age.
Minnesota State University’s Department of History is the host of presentation.
There is no registration fee. Registration information is available at: sbs.mnsu.edu/history-lecture-series.
For more information, call 389-2969.
Seeking stories of those lost to COVID-19
Has a family member or friend of yours died from the novel coronavirus? The Free Press wants to remember people in the community who we’ve lost because of the virus and help share their stories.
If you’re interested in contributing, please reach out to reporter Natalie Rademacher at: nrademacher@mankatofreepress.com or call 476-7448.
Le Sueur County courthouse open
The Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S. Park Ave., Le Center, has reopened to the public.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Masks are required to enter the building and should be worn at all times while inside. The public should enter the building through its west doors off South Lexington Avenue.
For more information, call 357-2251 or go to: www.co.le-sueur.mn.us.
Historical society sponsoring contest
The Blue Earth County Historical Society has announced its “We Are Water MN Instagram Challenge.” The contest is for K-12 and post-secondary students ends March 5.
Submissions may be photographs, videos, drawings, paintings, posters or other creative methods. Contestants vie for gift card prizes by sharing their water-themed works of art on Instagram using the hashtag #lovewatermn.
Contestants are asked to share their favorite water moments that highlight the importance of area rivers and lakes to the quality of life in southern Minnesota, such a favorite memory, lake or river.
This challenge is in conjunction with the “We are Water MN traveling exhibit from the Minnesota Humanities Center on display at Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St., through March 6.
For more information, call BECHS at 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
