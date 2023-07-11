EAGLE LAKE — City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland was in a meeting with council members Monday night when they heard pounding on the roof of Eagle Lake City Hall.
“It was really loud. After the meeting adjourned about 9:10 p.m. we went outside and saw hail about the size of a quarter,” she said.
Some of the hail was the size of pingpong balls when they first fell to the ground in Eagle Lake and the surrounding area, according to data collected by the U.S. National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Paige Marten said NWS relies on the general public and storm spotters for its hail data.
Marten was on duty Monday night at the NWS Twin Cities office when she fielded several reports related to the weather system that moved northeast across southern Minnesota from a point near Prior Lake to a location near St. Croix, Wisconsin.
“Hail that was 1½ to 1¾ inches (across) came down in a scattered area around Eagle Lake,” Marten said.
Bromeland said she and other Eagle Lake residents who signed up for notifications from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department received alerts on their phones about the thunderstorm. The town’s sirens were not activated because no tornadoes had been spotted in the region.
Shawn Smeltzer had just put his young son to bed for a second time at 9 p.m. and was sitting down to an evening meal when he heard “hail pounding down like crazy.” Smeltzer shot video of the white mass that collected on his yard and melted within a short time.
Dennis Terrell filmed the storm’s movement near his rural Eagle Lake home, then drove into town to see if there’d been any damage.
Roofer Justin Bauer said he received several calls for service Tuesday morning. Hail damage was “hit and miss” in the Eagle Lake area.
“Many of the homes in the area have been reroofed lately; some of the older roofs had some damage,” Bauer said.
Processes involving insurance payments can take a while, he said, and several weeks will probably pass before those roofs can be repaired.
Weather forecasts predicting isolated precipitation throughout the area this week may make some Eagle Lake residents anxious about outdoor Tator Day activities and perhaps, their hail-damaged shingles.
“I didn’t see any punctures, so there shouldn’t be any leaks,” Bauer said.
