MANKATO— There has been an increase in complaints during the last week of money scams targeting people in the community.
The unknown suspects pretend to be from the Mankato Department of Public Safety and advise people to pay fines with gift cards or electronically transfer money through MoneyPak.
Mankato Public Safety Commander Chris Baukol said there are five known attempts of these scams in the area so far, although there could be more that aren’t being reported to the police.
The suspects are using software to appear as if they are calling from the Mankato Department of Public Safety and use personal names of staff in the department, Baukol said. They claim a person missed a court date or have a warrant out for their arrest and that a fine is owed.
Government agencies do not advise people to purchase gift cards or transfer money with MoneyPak to pay fees or fines, Baukol said. If a person receives a call from someone claiming to be an employee from the Mankato Department of Public Safety and suspects it is a scam, Baukol said to hang up and call 911.
