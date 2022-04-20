MANKATO — An administrator at New Jersey's Montclair State University will be the new second-in-command at Minnesota State University.
David Hood, the associate provost for undergraduate education and founding dean of University College at Montclair State University, was named by MSU President Edward Inch Wednesday as the university's new provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
“Dr. Hood is a strategic, innovative, collaborative and transformational leader in higher education," Inch said in a statement. "I am thrilled he is joining our team and I know that his background and expertise will help the university advance our goals around student success, Equity 2030 and our overall strategic plan and objectives.”
Hood, who will become provost July 1, has held his current position at Montclair since 2018, part of a 14-year administrative career in higher education.
Inch cited that experience and an ability to bring data-driven solutions to problems as his top attributes.
The provost position, added to MSU's administrative structure in 2007, is the second-ranking administrator at the university. Hood will be the fifth person to serve in the position and the first African American, following Scott Olson (2007-2012), Marilyn Wells (2013-2020) and two interim provosts — Matt Cecil and Brian Martensen.
Prior to Montclair State, which has just over 21,000 students, Hood spent eight years at North Carolina Central University as associate dean and dean, leading efforts to boost retention and graduation rates.
He has held administrative and/or faculty appointments at Central Michigan University (2011-2015), Virginia Union University (2009-2010), Elizabeth City State University (2007-2009), Tennessee State University (2007) and J.F. Drake Technical College (2001-2002).
Hood has a doctorate of education in administration and supervision from Tennessee State University in Nashville, an education specialist and master’s degree in administration and supervision from Tennessee State, and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, biology and history from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Normal, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.