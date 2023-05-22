MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Brewing Co. will hold its eighth annual Can-Can Anniversary event Sunday, May 28, to celebrate the anniversary of Sunday growler sales.
“Montgomery Brewing Co. was the first brewery recognized by the Minnesota Brewers Guild to sell growlers on Sundays,” said Lauren Klemstein, engagement strategist for the brewery. “It’s a community-focused event that a lot of people show up for.”
Charles Dorsey, owner and founder of Montgomery Brewing, said the achievement of being able to sell growlers on Sundays was notable for such a small town.
“This was also the time when growlers were very new to the market,” he stated in a new release. “So we deemed it a party because we can can our beer to go now.”
The Can-Can Anniversary event is a popular community gathering point, drawing as many as 150 people.
The celebration is noon to 8 p.m. May 28 at at 306 2nd St. NW in Montgomery. It will feature live music from local bands from 2-8 p.m. The Speedy Steaks and Tacos food truck will be there from 1 p.m. to close.
The event is free to attend and the street outside the brewery will be shut down.
“For us, it’s the kick-off to summer, since it’s the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend,” Dorsey said.
“It’s a real chill vibe, which is nice. It’s family friendly, that’s the main thing. It’s our ramp-up to summer.”
