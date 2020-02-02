The Free Press Edward Sheriff Curtis was born Feb. 19, 1868, in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to pr…

If You Go

"The North American Indian"

What: Exhibit featuring more than 60 high-quality reproductions of photographs by Edward S. Curtis through Feb 29.

Where: The Arts & Heritage Center, 206 First St. North, Montgomery.

Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reception: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Cost: Donations accepted.

More info: Call 364-5933.