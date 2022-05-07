MONTGOMERY — New murals will be coming to Montgomery and Lake Crystal with the help of newly awarded paint grants.
The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, or SMIF, announced it was granting 182 gallons of paint to 10 communities in southern Minnesota as part of its Paint the Town Grant program. Tri City United Schools in Montgomery gets 20 gallons, while Lake Crystal’s Economic Development Authority receives 10.
Art club students in Montgomery will begin designing wing murals to be displayed at three local businesses, said Tony Barnack, high school art teacher at Tri City United.
Each wing mural will have a theme matching the businesses, and community members will also play a part in the design and creation once the school year ends. The businesses receiving murals will be Pizzeria 201, Franke’s Bakery and Rustic Farmer, Barnack said.
“It’s a chance to work with community members and have something you’re a part of be on display in the community,” he said. “It connects to the buildings in town because they’ll be themed.”
The goal will be to have at least one ready for Montgomery’s Kolacky Days festival from July 22-24.
Leaders from Montgomery’s Arts and Heritage Center and Montgomery Community Foundation secured the grant from SMIF. They then approached the school to get students involved.
Students are volunteering to work on the project outside of school time, Barnack said. Once their portion of the work is over, there are plans to have the design at farmers markets so community members can have a hand in it.
Montgomery previously received a paint grant from SMIF in 2019 to update its city-themed mural.
Lake Crystal’s project will be a mural depicting pollinator plants and animals, according to SMIF’s grant announcement.
SMIF partners with Ace Hardware Stores and Arrow Hardware and Paint on the grant program. Communities with 10,000 or fewer people are eligible for the grants.
Beyond beautification, volunteer involvement is a key part of the program. The latest grants put the program’s tally at more than 10,000 gallons of paint awarded to more than 300 projects since it started.
“It’s incredible to surpass this milestone of awarding more than 300 gallons of paint to projects in southern Minnesota in SMIF’s history,” stated Tim Penny, SMIF president and CEO, in the announcement. “It’s a testament to SMIF’s commitment to community vitality in the region. We are thankful to once again have Ace Hardware and Arrow Hardware & Paint as partners in this program.”
