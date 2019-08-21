MONTGOMERY — A Montgomery man is accused of raping and strangling a woman he knows.
A witness reported seeing a woman trying to escape from a Montgomery residence while screaming for help but being pulled back inside.
Police found a woman having difficulty breathing and Joel Celestine Gast, 42, in another room.
The woman said Gast held her down, raped her, hit her in the head and strangled her, then took her phone so she could not call for help.
The woman had a large bump on her forehead, according to the court complaint.
Gast was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct and felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
