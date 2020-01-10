GAYLORD — A Montgomery man sustained non-life threatening injuries Friday after a crash near Gaylord on Highway 5.
Bruce A. Wuollet, 63, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on 441st Avenue at 5:49 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Benjamin D. Bowers, 33, of New Auburn, eastbound on the highway, according to a State Patrol report.
Wuollet was transported to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington for treatment. Bowers and his passenger weren't injured in the crash, according to the report.
