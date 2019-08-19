MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department is looking for two of the three persons who fled officers in a stolen vehicle Sunday.
Police pursued the vehicle onto Highway 21 at 7:50 p.m. after trying to pull it over on Second Street. The suspects fled on foot from the vehicle on the highway, according to a press release.
Authorities found Timothy A. Chambers, 20, but the other two people in the car escaped, police said.
Chambers was arrested for motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer.
