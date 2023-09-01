MONTGOMERY — Roundabout construction on Highway 13/Le Sueur County Road 28 is nearly complete and was expected to partially open Friday evening, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The partial opening will result in the detour changing. Motorists will be directed to Highway 21 (Montgomery Avenue Southeast), Fifth Street, Mill Avenue N.E. and Le Sueur County Roads 3 and 28.
A paving project on a section of Highway 13 from Lexington Avenue to Tri-City United High School should be completed by Saturday evening.
The south segment of the roundabout will remain closed to traffic while Highway 13 south of Le Sueur County Road 28 remains under construction.
Highway 13 from Montgomery to County Road 28 will be closed until project completion in late October.
The project includes replacing about 1.2 miles of pavement on Highway 13 through Montgomery.
