MONTGOMERY — A Montgomery woman was injured in a crash at Highways 13 and 21 in Montgomery at 1 p.m. Friday.
Nancy Eileen Lewis, 70, was a passenger in a Chevy Malibu heading south on 13 when it collided with a Volkswagen Toureg that was traveling west on 21.
She was taken to the New Prague hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Karla Ann Janovsky,60, of Montgomery and the driver of the Chevy, Mark Allan Joyner, 50, of Montgomery were not injured, according to the State Patrol.
