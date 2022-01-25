MANKATO — No newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday kept the south-central Minnesota region on track for a decline in fatalities this month.
The region's 23 confirmed COVID-19 deaths through 25 days is well off the pace set by December, which had 57 deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. October and November also each had more than 40.
With October, November and December being three of the deadliest months for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, January's decline is a more encouraging development.
Minnesota still had 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, however, bringing the state's pandemic toll to 11,230. The ages of the deceased ranged from 25-29 years old in Hennepin County to 95-99 years old in Freeborn County.
January's decline in deaths so far comes despite case surges driven by the omicron variant. The high number of cases could mean death trends lurch upward again in the coming weeks, although data suggests omicron is generally less deadly than the previously dominant strain.
COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates are particularly low among vaccinated Minnesotans.
Area counties combined for 1,005 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. The health department's Tuesday updates include data collected over the course of more days compared to other updates during the week.
Monday and Tuesdays case totals put the region on track for another rise this week, but the next three days will determine the extent of it.
Blue Earth County's 316 new cases were the most in the region. All nine counties had at least 36 new cases.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 316
• Nicollet County — 148
• Brown County — 123
• Waseca County — 104
• Le Sueur County — 97
• Martin County — 68
• Watonwan County — 57
• Faribault County — 56
• Sibley County — 36
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.