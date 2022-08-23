MANKATO — Local partners have monthly COVID-19 vaccination and health exam clinics starting Friday in Mankato.
WellShare, Unidos MN, Open Door Health Center and the Minnesota Department of Health coordinated on the clinics, which don't require insurance. Along with COVID-19 vaccines, attendees can receive blood pressure exams, glucose tests and take-home COVID-19 test kits at the event.
The first clinic will take place between 1-4 p.m. at 113 E. Hickory St., followed by monthly clinics on Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16.
The clinics were set up to make the services more available to local Somali, Latino and other underserved communities. Non-white Minnesotans have lower vaccination rates, and data continues to show vaccinated individuals have lower COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates than unvaccinated populations.
