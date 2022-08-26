MANKATO — A monthly clinic seeking to provide equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, at-home tests and health screenings launched Friday in Mankato.
The WellShare community health organization, which moved into its 113 E. Hickory St. location in June, partnered with Open Door Health Center, Minnesota Department of Health and Unidos MN on hosting the clinic.
They organized outreach efforts to local Hispanic, Somali and Anglo communities ahead of the event, from Facebook, WhatsApp, flyers and speaking events at local mosques.
The goal is to make COVID-19 vaccines, blood pressure exams and blood sugar tests as accessible as possible to populations who'd otherwise face barriers obtaining them, said Evan Curtin, WellShare's regional director.
"We're trying to level the playing field," he said.
Hispanic and Somali populations in the Mankato area are more likely to face language and cultural barriers when navigating the country's complicated health care system.
Some of the groups' work involves overcoming mistrust in the medical system, said Maria Guerrero, a community health worker with WellShare.
The percentage of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose is fairly similar between white, Black/African-American and Hispanic people in Minnesota, according to data from the health department. About 67.3% of white Minnesotans received at least one dose, compared to 64.4% for Black/African-American Minnesotans and 64.4% for Hispanic Minnesotans.
The gap increases significantly for the percentage of each group with up-to-date vaccine doses, meaning those who received booster doses. The rate among white Minnesotans is 30.4%, while it's 19.4% among Black/African-American Minnesotans and 22.2% among Hispanic Minnesotans.
Starting the vaccine clinics in August is about getting ahead of a possible case uptick in the fall, Curtin said.
"We're trying to do this before the fall surge potentially, or whenever the next might be, so it's not a matter of reacting but being proactive," he said.
Minnesotans who've received vaccine boosters continue to have lower rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths than their unvaccinated peers. Unvaccinated Minnesotans age 50 and older are at least 1.6 times more like to get a case, at least 4.7 times more likely to be hospitalized and at least 11 times more likely to die from the illness since the omicron variant emerged in December.
"With the new variants out there, that's a huge component of keeping people safe, especially as these new variants are so aggressive and how fast they spread," Curtin said.
Newly approved vaccines may be available at the clinics in future months, depending on federal approval.
Laurie Evans, of Mankato, stopped into the clinic Friday not for a vaccine — she's up to date on her boosters — but for at-home tests. She had concerns about a recent exposure and wanted to make sure to have tests on hand when needed this fall.
"It just makes you realize how quickly and easily that can happen," she said. "You want to have these things at home if you don't want to expose somebody."
As a low-income community member who'd be at high-risk for COVID-19 complications, she found it helpful to have an easy drop-in site available.
"I appreciate that folks are reaching out to those who may not be reached otherwise," she said.
The next clinic days are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16.
