By Renee Berg
Maybe it’s the caliber of students. Or the fact that they can squeeze in additional classes, what with hybrid and online options becoming more and more the norm.
Whatever the case, every year Minnesota State University sees an increase in students completing their degrees more quickly. In 2021-22, 295 graduates — or 19.3 percent — completed their degrees in fewer than four years, up from 243 the previous year.
“I would attribute that to the types of students we’re serving today, as well as some steps the university has taken to improve student success and completion,” said Lynn Akey, vice president for student success, analytics and integrated planning. “Looking at this group, things stand out.”
Today’s college students have a laser focus on their college investment, she said, and plan “very carefully, for both the time involved and their finances.”
Take Nick Huynh, who is graduating from MSU next month a mere two years after graduating from Mankato East Senior High School. He took a whopping 79 post secondary enrollment, or PSEO, credits starting at age 16 and has job offers to consider from Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Huynh said he is proud to be the eighth member of his family to attend and graduate from MSU.
“I knew from my family’s testimony that they really liked this school,” he said. “The sense of community is great. The school is not too big and not too small. There’s a lot of opportunity to succeed; unlike at a big college or university like the University of Minnesota, it’s not too competitive to the point where opportunities are hindered. It’s just the right size.”
He most of all appreciates the chance to have one-on-one time with MSU faculty and credits his professor and academic adviser Marilyn Hart with being his “rock throughout college.” Huynh said Hart has helped him navigate the college landscape, and she nominated him to speak at graduation.
Huynh will be one student speaker during MSU’s May 6 commencement at Taylor Center. His speech will focus on gratitude and thanksgiving, he said, and will call upon the sacrifices his family made in immigrating to the U.S. from Vietnam to start a new life in America.
“When my parents moved to America, they brought with them the idea that you always have to be strong,” he said. “You cannot give up. This is our chance to be better in America.”
Nichole Catts, 20, of Deer Park, Wisconsin, is another early graduate of MSU. She will complete her bachelor’s degree in business administration degree next month in only three years.
Catts then plans to go on to get her master’s degree at either MSU or St. Cloud State University.
She said she chose MSU for her undergraduate degree because, like Huynh, she favored its size.
“I liked how it was a small school,” she said. “It didn’t have big classes. Everything I saw was smaller. That’s what I grew up with in high school so I wanted to stick with that. I also toured MSU and it had a fun atmosphere. It was a great fit for me.”
Ashley Pionk is set to graduate from MSU in three years as well, and this go-getter will attain a bachelor’s of science degree in communication sciences and disorders.
The 21-year-old said she chose MSU to get away from her hometown of Eveleth and experience “something different,” which she has been pleased to find in Mankato. Her next stop is the University of Minnesota Duluth, where she’ll get her master’s degree in her area of study.
“Our students today are coming to us very focused,” Akey said of these and other students who are graduating from MSU in fewer than four years. “They’re very focused on the educational experience and the investment they’re making in that experience. They’re planning carefully.”
Huynh, who will receive a bio medical science degree with a minor in chemistry, has focused much of his collegiate experience on a research lab where he studies cancer with Hart.
Finishing his degree, he said, “is bittersweet. I did miss out on high school experiences like prom. I’ve always wanted to go to prom. But I made up for it in college by getting involved in Greek life when I started in 2021. I’ve been involved with lots of things throughout campus.”
He estimates he’s saved $20,000 by having taken nearly 80 PSEO credits, and is happy to report that, together with scholarship money, his college degree has cost him very little.
The drawback with completing his degree in under four years has been burn out, Huynh notes. He looks forward to moving to Rochester in July when he expects to have a period of “reset.”
“It will be good to get some experience outside of school,” he said. “I have a lot of maturing to do outside of school. It will be good to be out in the world and live in Rochester.”
Pionk’s long-term goal is to work as a speech language pathologist in a medical setting.
“I am really excited,” she said of her future. “It helps me to get ahead in my career and get it going and on track. I didn’t have to spend four years or take on as many loans.”
Catts said “it’s a good feeling” to graduate in under four years. “I’m very excited to graduate,” she said. “It took a lot of work, but it’s definitely worth it to finish it in three years.”
Huynh said he would recommend other students take his same path, and Pionk recommends to her fellow future collegians to start early.
Catts suggests taking summer classes to finish faster.
“I think it really starts in high school,” Pionk said. “They’re offering a lot of college courses in high school and a lot of people choose to do PSEO. That really helps students get ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.