A contractor finished removing 70 ash trees from North Mankato boulevards and crews will soon begin removing ash in Mankato.
“Our goal is about 200 for this year,” said Justin Lundborg, Mankato’s natural resources specialist.
Both cities contracted with Carr’s Tree Service, which also will be doing stump grinding.
Both cities have received Department of Natural Resources grants to help pay for removal and replanting on city property as the ash borer continues spreading across much of the metro and southern regions of Minnesota.
Mankato got a $32,000 grant to remove about 50 trees this spring that are in poor condition and located along sidewalks near schools.
They also got a $36,000 grant to plant 300 trees on boulevards and parks throughout Mankato.
North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said they got a $50,000 grant and matched $20,000 to pay for the recent removal of trees.
“We applied for two more grants for removing and replacing trees,” Host said.
One would be a $150,000 grant with a $37,500 local match that would run from 2022 to 2024 and pay for removing 70 trees per year.
North Mankato also applied for a 2023-2025 grant for $150,000 that would require an equal contribution from the city. That grant could pay for removal but it also allows the city to pay for insecticide treatments for ash trees they hope to save. “Particularly ash at Caswell Park that supplies a lot of shade for spectators and athletes, as well as at other parks,” Host said.
He said homeowners can pick the type of tree they want replanted on their boulevard from a list of species. While property owners typically pay 50% of boulevard tree planting costs, they will pay nothing because of the DNR grants.
While the ash borer hasn’t yet been detected in Mankato or North Mankato, they are likely here. The nearest confirmed detection has been in St. Clair, 11 miles away.
Both Blue Earth and Nicollet counties are in the ash tree quarantine, which prevents any ash trees from being transported out of the counties.
The quarantine also limits when the cities can remove and transport trees. Ash trees can’t be cut down between May 1 and Oct. 1 when the borers are active.
While contractors are doing the bulk of tree removal in both cities, city crews also take down some ash, usually smaller ones.
Ash trees that are removed are brought to compost facilities and the wood ground up into wood chips.
Cities and contractors also have other options to dispose of ash trees, including debarking the logs, burying them and kiln drying them.
In the years ahead, thousands of ash trees will have to be removed in the two cities.
In Minneapolis alone, city-owned properties contain about 40,000 ash trees, half of which have been removed so far.
In Minnesota there are an estimated 1 billion ash trees on public and private lands.
