ST. PETER — The St. Peter City Council again expanded eligibility for the city’s COVID-19 business loan program Monday.
The latest modification makes business-to-business bookkeeping services eligible for the program.
Since approving the “micro loan” program in late March, the Council has expanded eligibility three times as more businesses requested to be included.
Monday’s approval came after Marcy Lorentz, owner of Lorentz Business and Accounting, reached out seeking eligibility. The Council previously widened the guidelines to include birthing centers and medical offices in late April and automotive repair services in mid-May.
Monday’s Council packet stated Lorentz’s business remained open through Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders. But business declined due to clients being closed or not operating at full capacity.
“Ms. Lorentz reports that her business has been significantly curtailed as her clients have not required her services given that many of them have been ordered to close or are operating at a fraction of their capacity,” stated Community Development Director Russ Wille in the packet.
Wille said Monday the modification would only open up eligibility for businesses offering bookkeeping or accounting services. He noted the distinction because Lorentz's business is classified as a "professional office" in the city's zoning code, and approving eligibility for all businesses under that classification would allow law offices, engineering firms and similar businesses to apply — none of which requested eligibility.
More than 45 businesses have received funding through the city’s micro loan program so far. Eligible businesses receive up to $10,000 through the program. Repayment doesn’t start until June 2021, and can be paid in $100 monthly installments.
The program was first available to health clubs, restaurants, retailers, child care centers, cultural services and several other business categories. St. Peter’s Economic Development Authority recommended each of the expansions.
Council member Stephan Grams asked how much longer the city will process new loans. The city has no defined timeline yet, but the EDA will likely discuss it in the near future, City Administrator Todd Prafke said.
Funding for the micro loans comes from a revolving fund, which still has sufficient money to cover the newly eligible businesses.
Everyone on the Council approved the modification apart from Council member Brad DeVos, who abstained. He expressed support for the action, but abstained because his business would be eligible for the funding — he added he didn't plan to apply for the funding.
