ST. PETER — Five candidates have filed to run for St. Peter School Board and seven candidates are now running for St. Peter city offices.
The School Board has four seats up for election in November. Tim Lokensgard is the only incumbent to thus far file for re-election. The other candidates are Tracy Stuewe, Andrew Vander Linden and Molly Wendroth.
St. Peter Mayor Chuck Zieman is so far running unopposed for re-election. He is the only incumbent thus far in the city races.
Four people are now vying for two open City Council seats representing the city's southern ward: David McGuire, Terry Bergemann, Emily Bruflat and Bradley DeVos.
Keri Johnson is the lone declared candidate for an open four-year seat in the northern ward. Dustin Sharstrom is the only person currently running to fill a two-year vacancy in the northern ward.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file papers to be listed on the November ballot.
School Board candidates file at the district office in the middle school. City candidates must go to the city administrator's office.
