MANKATO — Mankato high school and middle school students are coming back to classrooms four days a week.
Mankato Area Public Schools on Thursday announced plans for more in-person learning for its secondary students beginning next Thursday.
There is no school for middle and high school students on Monday or Tuesday as staff prepare for the transition. Wednesday will be a usual distance-learning day for all secondary students.
All students who chose in-person learning will be back in classrooms next Thursday.
In following weeks, the in-person learners will be at schools on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and will learn from home on Wednesdays.
Students continue to have the option to learn from home every day.
The announcement comes a day after the state released new safety guidelines for in-person learning.
The changes include a loosening of the requirement to keep students at least 6 feet apart from one another. Now 6 feet of separation is recommended “whenever feasible,” but 3 feet is the new minimum.
The return to full in-person learning is not actually quite full time because the state is requiring schools to give teachers some extra time for lesson planning and to work with students who have opted to continue distance learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.