MANKATO — New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Le Sueur and Martin counties Wednesday bring south-central Minnesota’s known total to 25, up from 22 Tuesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports the state has 287 total confirmed positives as of Wednesday, rising from 262 the day before.
Martin County had two new cases and 10 total, compared to Le Sueur County’s one new case and six total.
Cases in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca counties remained at five, three and one, respectively. Health officials say the number of confirmed positives is an underestimate of how widespread the illness is.
More Minnesotans are being hospitalized due to the illness. The health department added 11 new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday for a total of 26.
Another 122 patients who had COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.