MANKATO — While North Mankato's pilot site for COVID-19 vaccinations is closed for new appointments, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is set to receive more doses this week as part of the state's updated plan to get additional older residents vaccinated.
The health system is one of more than 100 clinics, hospitals and state vaccination sites across the state receiving more than 35,000 total doses this week.
State leaders said the idea is to have more seniors receive vaccines from their local providers, but they also stressed they're still working with limited supplies.
"We want to reinforce that this is still a small volume to spread across the whole state," said Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner. "Any one site is not going to have a large supply."
As part of the plan, the Mayo system's southwest Minnesota region will receive 780 doses this week, up from 585 last week.
Patients aged 80 and older will be prioritized. After receiving a high volume of calls from people interested in the vaccines, the health system put out a release saying it will contact patients when they're eligible for an appointment.
"Mayo Clinic Health System is receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses over time," the release stated. "However, demand for COVID-19 vaccines is likely to exceed supply for some time. The number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be based on the availability of doses."
The state's announcement spelled the end of its two-week pilot vaccination clinics, including the one in North Mankato, which began in January as a way to test out community vaccine distribution. Instead, the state will start opening more permanent vaccination sites.
"We had two very successful weeks of pilots to see what works," Malcolm said. "Now it’s time to apply those lessons to the strategy we intend to use going forward."
The state's strategy involves using local public health, pharmacies, health care systems and the permanent vaccine clinics as distribution channels. The first two permanent vaccination sites will be in Minneapolis and Duluth.
A third site will open in southern Minnesota next week, although a more specific location wasn't announced.
Residents who received their first doses in North Mankato will still receive their second doses at the same Dakota Meadows Middle School site. Anyone selected at random for their first doses in the state's vaccination program, however, would have to go to the Minneapolis or Duluth sites this week.
Malcolm noted not all providers have vaccines to provide to patients yet. The state launched a search tool on its website to help people find vaccine locations, with Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato the only one in south-central Minnesota so far.
Other providers in the region, Mankato Clinic and River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter, confirmed they aren't receiving additional doses this week. Mankato Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Lundquist said they'd be ready to vaccinate patients when more doses come.
“We’ll begin reaching out to patients who are 75 years of age and older to sign up for a waitlist," he said.
Mankato Clinic provided 300 doses to Blue Earth County Public Health last week to help vaccinate more area emergency workers in high-priority groups, he said. The workers reportedly received doses between Friday and Monday.
"We knew there were people still in the priority groups, so we passed our supply onto them," Lundquist said.
Once more supply comes in, he encouraged patients to check the clinic's website for the latest information on its vaccination plans. Patients would be notified once they're eligible for appointments.
Mayo Clinic Health System, meanwhile, is recommending patients create Patient Online Services accounts to receive messages once it's time to schedule their vaccine appointments. The health system will notify patients who don't have an account as well.
