Dale Stolt receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 22 from Linda Kraus-Waggie of Nicollet County Health and Human Services at Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato. The county partnered with the Minnesota Department of Health to start a pilot vaccine clinic for people age 65 and older, educators and child care providers. The state is shifting to close down the pilot vaccine sites and will get vaccines to people through sites in Duluth and Minneapolis as well as through health care providers.