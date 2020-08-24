For the first time in years, deer hunters in many areas where chronic wasting disease has been found will not be required to have their deer tested for the disease.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say the change is a result of COVID-19.
"We felt a need to make this a safe environment for hunters and staff," Barbara Keller, big game program leader said during a press conference Monday.
But hunters in affected areas are encouraged to voluntarily submit samples from their deer for testing. Hunters can submit samples at unstaffed stations, and hunters in disease management zones, control zones and surveillance areas also can drop off the head of a deer 1 year of age or older at the stations.
"Our response to the disease remains aggressive," said Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health program supervisor.
She said that while there won't be mandatory testing, she believes hunters understand the importance of surveillance and enough will participate to provide good data. In 2015 when there was voluntary testing, 30% of hunters participated. In recent years, with mandatory testing, more than 90% of successful hunters submitted samples.
Carstensen said they are hoping voluntary testing this year will produce more than in 2015, but said even 30% participation would give them data they could be confident in.
“We are committed to keeping our wild deer healthy while also facilitating social distancing for hunters and our staff,” Carstensen said. “Deer hunters are essential in our surveillance efforts. They’ve been great partners, and we’re confident that their continued participation will help us collect the needed samples.”
There are four new designated areas in the state where CWD is being monitored, bringing to seven the number of management, control or surveillance areas.
Two new areas are in the south metro, following CWD detected in a wild deer in March in Dakota County. An east-central surveillance area has been added after CWD was found in a deer farm in Pine County. A west-central surveillance area has been created due to CWD in a deer farm in Douglas County.
There are no management or surveillance zones in the immediate Mankato area, the closest being in Scott, Steele and Rice counties to the east.
The DNR also has designated many counties where there are bans on feeding deer, including some counties that also include a ban on deer attractants. Information on CWD in Minnesota can be found at: mndnr.gov/cwd.
One strategy for limiting CWD is to allow hunters to take several or unlimited numbers of deer in certain permit areas.
Carstensen said there's potential that because of the coronavirus pandemic there may be more hunters taking to the woods this fall because they have fewer conflicts with other activities or because they just want to get outdoors.
Mandatory carcass movement restrictions are in effect for all CWD management and control zones, in southeastern Minnesota and the south-metro area. Whole carcasses cannot leave these zones until a “not detected” test result is received. If hunters do not submit their deer for sampling, they must debone and quarter their deer to transport their harvest. No carcass movement restrictions are in place in CWD surveillance areas, where the disease has not been discovered in wild deer.
Keller said the DNR uses three management tools to reduce the risk of CWD: reducing deer densities, using feeding and attractant ban to reduce contact between deer, and restricting carcass movement. “These tools are our best chance at limiting the spread of the disease in wild deer.”
