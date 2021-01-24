MANKATO — Marketed for manufacturing development for 24 years without success, a city-owned industrial park on Mankato’s north side is on the verge of becoming entirely a solar park.
Nearly 70 acres of the industrial park have already been sold for use as large community solar gardens, and the final 10 acres appear to be headed for the same use.
Impact Power Solutions has acquired an option to buy the parcel just north of Industrial Road for $500,000 if it reaches agreement with Xcel Energy for a community solar garden.
IPS is also seeking conditional-use permits for two other solar arrays along Highway 22 in Lime Township north of the city.
The $1,000 purchase option gives IPS 18 months to finalize an agreement with Xcel, which would buy the power produced by thousands of photovoltaic modules on the site that would turn sunlight into electricity.
“To make this a viable solar project, we need to have the buy-in from Xcel, and it takes them and their engineers at least that amount of time to vet the system and the location,” said Brian Keenan of IPS.
The location has garnered Xcel’s approval in the past.
Five years ago, Geronimo Energy paid nearly $1.2 million for 60 acres of the city-owned land for the creation of solar arrays capable of producing up to 5 megawatts of power. Those solar arrays, which are now owned by Corvus Solar of Des Moines, are equivalent in size to about 20 football fields.
In 2019, another nine acres were sold for $296,000 to create a 1-megawatt solar energy farm. Geronimo said the solar array would produce enough energy to power 258 typical homes. While figures vary regarding power usage by typical homes, the Geronimo figure would mean the existing solar developments along Industrial Road are capable of providing for the electrical needs of more than 1,500 homes.
While Roseville-based IPS didn’t specify the size of the planned community solar garden, the maximum size is now 1 megawatt under Minnesota law.
The solar gardens might not have the job-creation potential as the manufacturing plants Mankato leaders envisioned when purchasing the Industrial Road land in 1996, but city officials have learned the Industrial Road property hasn’t been an easy sell for industrial purposes — partly because of a high water table and the rocky nature of the soil.
“It’s really ideal for this type of use,” City Manager Susan Arntz said of solar arrays.
Along with the Industrial Road project, IPS is also working on a pair of community solar gardens a bit farther to the north. One is proposed for 7.5 acres west of North Riverfront Drive just before the junction with Highway 22. The other is about a mile farther north, west of Highway 22 and south of Jayhawk Road.
The company is seeking conditional-use permits for the projects, which are in Lime Township. Each would house more than 3,800 solar panels and would be capable of generating 1 megawatt of power. IPS stated in the permit application that it would like to start construction of those projects as soon as April with completion before December.
Community solar gardens were created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013 to allow individuals and organizations to support solar energy even if they don’t have the space or financing to install photovoltaic panels on their own property. Under the law, solar developers are required to sell subscriptions to their solar gardens to individuals, local governments and organizations such as schools and churches, and Xcel Energy is required to purchase the power.
