MANKATO — Seven Mankato businesses sold alcohol to underage buyers during compliance checks last month.
That is a lower number than in the past. Nine businesses failed stings that were conducted last year. Fifteen businesses failed checks conducted in the fall of 2017 and 18 failed in the summer of 2017.
"We're trending in the right direction, which is great news," said Mankato police Sgt. Chris Baukol.
The businesses that did not pass the latest checks were: Red Lobster, LaBamba Taco House, 7 West Taphouse, Jake's Stadium Pizza, Number 4, Sam's Club and Joseph's Liquor.
Sam's Club also failed a check last year. Jake's Stadium Pizza failed a check in 2017.
The city of Mankato fines businesses that do not pass compliance checks and multiple fails can put their liquor license in jeopardy.
The cashiers and servers who provide alcohol also are charged with a gross misdemeanor.
