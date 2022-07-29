Luther College
Commencement ceremonies were May 22 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Area graduates include:
Henderson — Gabrielle Malecha, bachelor of arts, elementary education; Chastity Swenson, BA, elementary education.
St. James — Landon Hoppe, BA in political science; cum laude honors.
St. Peter — Greta Anderson, BA in psychology; summa cum laude honors; Alexis Orth, BA in biology and chemistry; magna cum laude honors.
MSU-Moorhead
The following area residents were named to the Minnesota State University-Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2021:
Eagle Lake — Athena Dauffenbach.
Madison Lake — Lauren Marzolf.
Mankato — Mary Davidow; Elizabeth Meidl.
North Mankato — Samuel Crockett; Anna Egeland.
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Olivet Nazarene
Kathryn Swanson, of North Mankato, was named to fall semester dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
University of
Wisconsin-Stout
The following area residents graduated in May from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.:
Mankato — Kayla Gross, master of science, applied psychology; Jack Schwartz, bachelor of science, business administration.
Montgomery — Meg Erickson, BS, special education.
New Ulm — Mark Winterfeldt, BS, applied social science.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin's polytechnic university, with a focus on applied learning and collaboration with business and industry.
The following area residents were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Butterfield — Kali Xayaphonesongkham.
Mankato — Justin Hoeper, Larssen Hokeness, Emma Treinen, Margo Wood.
Montgomery — Nick Arguedas.
New Ulm — Zachary Helget.
St. James — Ellie Becker.
Sleepy Eye — Alexa Owens.
Walters — Leah Meyer.
Waseca — Cameron Sands.
Minnesota State University
Minnesota State University professor Rebecca Bates recently was named a Fellow of the American Society for Engineering Education.
Bates, faculty chair of the Department of Integrated Engineering at MSU, was inducted at the society's Annual Conference and Expo in Minneapolis June 26-29, an event co-hosted by MSU.
Bates was recognized as a member with "outstanding and extraordinary qualifications" because of her work with the award-winning, project-based engineering programs Iron Range Engineering and Twin Cities Engineering, her research work examining community and belonging in STEM education, her work to support diversity in the field of engineering and her service to the American Society for Engineering Education and engineering education community.
Bates has held multiple leadership positions in the American Society for Engineering Education, including chair of the Ethics Committee, which is responsible for addressing policy and complaints related to the Codes of Ethics, Conduct, and Volunteer Behavior. As a program officer at the National Science Foundation, she worked with programs that extended research and broadened participation in STEM, with a focus on engineering education.
Bates is one of nine fellows inducted this year.
The American Society for Engineering Education is a non-profit committed to furthering education in engineering technology.
