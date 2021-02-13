Minnesota State Moorhead
Area residents were among students named to Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020.
The area students include:
Eagle Lake — Athena Dauffenbach.
Mankato — Mary Davidow, Alisha Jensen, Elizabeth Meidl, Madeleine Morris, Nadia Nik, Savannah Richards, Hannah Stelter.
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Oregon State University
Emily Barnard, of Le Sueur, was named to the scholastic honor roll for the fall term at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
To be on the honor roll, students must earned a B-plus (3.5 grade-point average) and carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Clarke University
Paige Romberg, of Sleepy Eye, was among students named to the fall semester dean's List at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned 3.65 grade-point averages or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean's list has been released.
To be named to the list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Area residents named to the list include:
Good Thunder — Gretchen Marble.
Le Center — Christina Huber, Grace Smith, Brittney Tiede.
Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh.
Madelia — Alayna DeLaCruz.
Madison Lake — Libby Alders, Sophia Alladin.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, Conner Harrison, Madison Heiser.
Mapleton — Alissa Schmidt.
New Richland — Evan Dobberstein.
New Ulm — Brianna Fenske, Kelsi Miller, Sarah Preisinger.
Nicollet — Tayler Johnson.
North Mankato — Molly Hodapp, Jonathan Mans.
St. Clair — Lexi Braun.
St. James — Amber Carlson.
St. Peter — RaeAnne Smit.
Sleepy Eye — Cassie Heinrichs.
Waseca — Ali DuChene.
Wells — Amy Groskreutz, Adam Skov.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced the names of students listed on the fall dean's list for academic performance.
Area residents on the list include:
Blue Earth — Madison Armon, Karli Olsen, Christopher Sanders.
Comfrey — Katelynne Kratz.
Courtland — Maria Unke.
Eagle Lake — Holly Wiste.
Elysian — Madeline Michael.
Good Thunder — Jordyn Kuhlmann.
Janesville — Nathan Schmitz.
Le Sueur — Allison Schwarz.
Mankato — Ryan Kuechle, Alicia Olsen.
Montgomery — Laura Jirik.
New Ulm — Julia Rakoczy, Michelle Rosenhamer.
Nicollet — Emily Bode.
Waseca — Olivea Boyer, Jenna Butterfield, Savanna Grunzke, Jocelyn Larrabee, Alexandra Nelson.
Waterville — Adam Rients, Megan Schmitz.
Wells — Emma Barnd.
