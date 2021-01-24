Methamphetamine continues to be the dominant illegal drug in the region. But there were multiple fatal overdoses involving fentanyl last year.
Still the south-central Minnesota region is not seeing overdoses at the rate as some other parts of the state.
“Any amount of overdose deaths is concerning,” says Jeff Wersal, commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. “However, our numbers are much lower than several counties around the state where heroin and other opioids are a much bigger problem. For that I am thankful.”
Drug deaths
Four people died after consuming fentanyl last year in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Fentanyl is a dangerously powerful synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is increasingly is being added to illicit drugs to increase their potency. It is cheaper to produce and easier to smuggle into the country than many other drugs, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Synthetic opioids including fentanyl now account for the greatest number of fatal overdoses in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Two alleged suppliers of the fentanyl that killed two young Mankato residents last year have been charged with second-degree murder.
One of the victims thought she was taking heroin and the other thought he was taking oxycodone, court documents say. Two other people survived overdoses after reportedly also snorting a portion of the crushed counterfeit oxycodone pill.
The other two fatal overdoes in the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force jurisdiction remain under investigation. Agencies that make up the force are sheriff’s offices in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin counties; and police departments in Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, St. James, Madelia and Fairmont.
Two additional deaths in Watonwan and Martin counties as 2020 came to a close also are under investigation as suspected overdoses, Wersal said.
In comparison in 2019 the task force investigated just one deadly overdose in its four counties.
In Waseca, police investigated one fatal overdose last year, according to Police Capt. Kris Markeson. The victim died from a mixed toxicity of morphine and fentanyl.
One fatal overdose involving fentanyl and heroin occurred in Le Sueur County, said Le Sueur County Chief Deputy Nick Greenig.
Across Minnesota, fatal overdose statistics for the entirety of 2020 are not yet published. But data for the first half of the year showed a 31% jump. There were 490 overdose deaths between January and June 2020, compared to 373 during the same period in 2019. About 80% involved synthetic opioids, according to Department of Health data.
Non-fatal overdoses
Non-lethal overdoses are harder to track but also appear to be on the rise in the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force’s jurisdiction. The agency knows of 86 suspected overdoses in its four counties in 2020, which was the first year it attempted to track all of them.
Wersal cautioned such efforts to quantify them are “not an exact science” because of private medical data and often uncooperative victims.
Based on his own observations, Wersal said overdose calls have “increased significantly” over the past 12 to 18 months.
“I don’t remember ever going to an opioid overdose call when I was assigned to patrol from 2000 to 2015,” he said, “except for maybe a suicide involving prescription medication.”
The Waseca Police Department does attempt to keep count of non-lethal overdoses. Markeson said he did not notice any significant increase in his city.
There were three known overdoses in the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. They have been seeing three or four a year in recent years, Greenig said.
Meth is still king
While opioids are involved in the majority of local overdose deaths, methamphetamine continues to be the most commonly encountered drug in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Waseca, Martin and Watonwan counties, law enforcement officials said.
“Meth is still by far the biggest problem in the area we cover,” Wersal said.
The task force seized 3 pounds of meth in 2020, which he said is in line with most previous years (excluding a major bust in St. James in 2019).
Meth still is the cheapest and easiest drug to obtain, often leading to seizures in larger quantities.
The price of meth rose as smuggling it into the country became more difficult due to initial pandemic travel restrictions. But the price has returned to pre-pandemic levels, Wersal said.
Fewer than 9 grams of opioids were seized last year by Wersal and his agents. That was down a bit from the year prior.
Marijuana seizures also were down, to 2.5 pounds, but seizures of synthetic cannabinoids were up to nearly 900 grams and THC concentrates were up to over 1,000 grams.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was involved in 120 drug-related cases, up 10 from 2019.
They made 77 arrests for drug crimes, which was down by 24. They made 32 other arrests for other crimes and warrants discovered during their investigations.
Wersal said his year-end data likely would have been higher if his agents, like the rest of us, had not been required to stay home more due to the pandemic. The task force is comprised of Wersal and four agents shared by collaborating law enforcement agencies. And those agencies placed extra pandemic restrictions on their employees.
“I feel that without the COVID slowdown our drug seizures and arrests would have been higher,” Wersal said.
He did not see any encouraging downward trends in his jurisdiction last year. “It is hard to feel like we are making any headway sometimes, but I know we are making a difference.”
Markeson worries about Faribault and some other nearby cities to the east that are experiencing a surge in opioid use.
“It will get here too. I’m sure,” he said.
While Wersal and his team focus on the enforcement component of the war against drugs, he said he believes education and prevention are the solution.
“I don’t see it getting noticeably better until prevention can be perfected to the point that there is no longer a customer base for the dangerous drugs that poison our community,” he said. “Enforcement and treatment are important, but they are both reactionary to the problem. Preventing our kids from ever experimenting with this poison is where we will start to see it getting better.”
