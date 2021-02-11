COVID-19 vaccine doses are slowly making their way to more places in south-central Minnesota, but recent and upcoming shipments continue to be spread thin due to limited supplies.
The result is a situation where eligible residents do have more options to seek the vaccine, while still facing long odds to actually get it in their arms. It’s a conundrum people across the state are facing.
Limited appointment slots for this week at one of the newest vaccine options in the area, for instance, filled up within an hour.
The slots at Thrifty White in Mankato opened up earlier this week. The pharmacy chain and Walmart have about 16,000 doses to administer to people 65 and older across the state this week, part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Thrifty White in Mankato will have about 200 doses to administer starting Thursday, said pharmacy manager Sarah Schmidt. All the spots filled through the pharmacy’s online booking system once the information went up on the state’s vaccine finder tool.
As of Wednesday, the tool showed Thrifty White in Mankato, Walgreens in North Mankato and Walmart in Mankato as the three pharmacies offering vaccines in Mankato or North Mankato. North Mankato’s Walgreens was among 40 locations across the state receiving a total of 8,000 doses this week from the state.
The pharmacies showing up in the tool doesn’t necessarily mean they have appointments available. Like at Thrifty White, there’s high demand for doses once places open up appointment windows.
Schmidt is hopeful her Mankato pharmacy will keep receiving allocations on a weekly basis. For a pharmacy mainly serving patients in area long-term care facilities, bringing people in for vaccines will be a change.
“It’ll be interesting because we don’t do a lot of retail out of our store,” Schmidt said. “We’re excited to have another avenue to get people shots.”
As pharmacies start to administer doses, larger health care systems across the state including Mayo Clinic Health System and Allina Health along with public health agencies continue to administer doses. The South Central Health Care Coalition, meanwhile, expects a new vaccine shipment to arrive Tuesday.
There will be another 700 total doses going out, said coalition Coordinator Eric Weller. The coalition is working through where they’ll end up between 28 hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in the region.
“That’s divided up between eight hospitals and clinics, two independent clinics not part of hospital/clinic partnerships, and 18 pharmacies,” he said. “Our goal is fair and equitable distribution.”
Those next 700 doses will be spread between six different places. To avoid a flood of calls pouring in, the recipients will notify eligible residents directly for appointments, Weller said.
Compared to last month, he described the vaccine rollout as about the same, apart from doses being spread across more places.
“I think overall we still have limited vaccine coming into Minnesota,” he said. “We’re ready and willing to stand up and give vaccine, but the numbers just are slow.”
About 10.5% of Minnesotans received one dose as of Monday, with 3% completely vaccinated. Minnesota is 16th among all states in doses administered per 100,000 people.
Blue Earth County is exactly in line with the state when it comes to first doses administered. It had 10.5% of its population with first doses as of Monday, but 2.8% with first doses.
Nicollet County’s percentage of residents with first doses is the highest in the south-central region at 12.2%. The percent drops to 2.4% for second doses.
For more information about vaccine locations in the region, go to mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.