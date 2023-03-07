MANKATO — It's a milestone most winter-weary Minnesotans would prefer to pass on, but snow in the forecast this week could push the current season onto the list of "Top 10 Snowiest Winters."
"Right now we're 13th for snowiest seasons," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Chanhassen office. "Four inches or more should move us into the 10th spot. If we get five inches, we'll be close to the eighth spot."
Those are the numbers for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where 74.7 inches have fallen — 23.5 inches more than the average for the entire season. The snow season began with just under a half-inch in October, followed by double-digit totals in November (13 inches), December (19.8), January (22.3), February (15.5) and March (3.7).
It's only been a bit better in the Mankato area. There aren't any official stats within the city, but a weather observer east of Mankato has recorded just over 67 inches since last fall.
"Definitely an above-average winter so far for much of the state," Hewett said.
That will continue this week. After some flurries Wednesday afternoon that shouldn't bring any accumulating snow, a bigger system will roll through Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday.
"That's when you're going to see that 5 to 7 inches down there in the Mankato region," he said.
Another less substantial system is shaping up to pass through Mankato starting at about noon on Saturday, bringing another couple of inches.
The Thursday event, which will include some breezy conditions, too, is expected to bring enough snow to justify a winter storm watch for the entire southern half of the state.
"It looks like the heaviest will be Mankato and southward," Hewett said.
The forecast Tuesday afternoon suggested it could edge a bit higher — 3 to 5 inches Thursday afternoon with another 3 to 5 inches Thursday evening and early Friday.
The pair of storms could put Mankato over 10 inches for March, making for five straight months of double-digit snow totals.
Joe Grabianowski, the operations supervisor for the Mankato Department of Public Works, said his staff is once again making sure the equipment is prepped for clearing more than 750 lane-miles of roads, plus walking paths.
"We just have all the equipment ready, all the plows and snowblowers," Grabianowski said. "As soon as it starts, we'll be out on the roads and trails and sidewalks."
The official snow stats at the Twin Cities Airport put Minnesota's snowiest winter as 1983-84 when 98.6 inches fell. The winter two years prior was the second snowiest at 95 inches. The winter of 1950-51 (88.9) was third, followed by 2010-11 (86.6) and 1916-17 (84.5).
So Minnesota is only 10.3 inches shy of climbing into the top 5 even before the next flake falls. That would eclipse some winters that have been in the record books for a very long time — 1917-18, 1966-67, 1951-52, 1961-62 and 1991-92. Hewett didn't speculate about the prospects of achieving that lofty status, although he noted that there are signs of a clipper arriving in the middle of next week.
"That looks like it could be another round of snow," he said.
It's the time of year when precipitation is increasingly likely to be liquid, but cooler-than-average temperatures so far this March are likely to continue at least through the next week and a half.
"Hopefully April will bring us something a little better," Hewett said.
