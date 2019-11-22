MANKATO — Another large solar array — a 1-megawatt facility capable of providing enough electricity to power 258 average Minnesota homes — is under development on Mankato's north side.
Geronimo Energy of Edina has come to terms with the city of Mankato to purchase nine acres of city-owned land along Lime Valley Road adjacent to previously constructed community solar gardens.
The land had long been designated for industrial development, but rocky soils made it unattractive for traditional construction.
Three years ago, Geronimo purchased 60 acres of the land after receiving city permission to build a series of community solar gardens totaling 5 megawatts. Those solar arrays, which are now owned by Corvus Solar of Des Moines, are equivalent in size to about 20 football fields.
Community solar gardens, a concept created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013, aim to allow individuals and organizations to support solar energy even if they don't have the space or financing to install photovoltaic panels on their own property. Under the legislation, electricity generated by the community solar gardens must be purchased by Xcel Energy, but the solar developers are required to sell subscriptions for the power to local governments, businesses, nonprofits and homeowners in counties near the arrays. Those who sign up receive corresponding discounts on their Xcel electricity bills.
The new array will be immediately south of the existing solar gardens, adjacent to the BMX track near the intersection of Lime Valley Road and Industrial Road north of Highway 14.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the city may be interested in claiming some of the additional subscriptions from the array, which is being developed by Geronimo but will be owned by a separate company operating under the name of Primrose Solar.
"We're actually looking at some solar garden expansion for us," Hentges said.
Along with purchasing the land, Geronimo and Primrose need to obtain a conditional-use permit, and city staff is recommending 22 conditions on the permit, including that a woodland on one part of the parcel not be disturbed, that the site is secured with fencing, that the panels have anti-reflective coating, and that the seed mix for vegetation below the panels be approved by the city.
The permit also will require that weeds on the site be controlled — but not by livestock grazing (one of the methods Primrose said it might use), which is prohibited within city limits.
A required decommissioning plan, which covers the company's obligations when the facility reaches the end of its useful life, mandates the removal of all solar panels, wiring and poles and restoration of the site to its pre-existing condition within one year of when it stops producing electricity. The plan must be accompanied by a bond, line of credit or escrow account sufficient to cover the decommissioning costs, as estimated by a licensed Minnesota engineer.
The array will result in the reduction of more than 1,600 tons of carbon annually that would be produced if the electricity was generated through the burning of fossil fuels, according to a memo submitted to the Planning Commission. Construction is slated to start in the spring and be completed by the end of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.