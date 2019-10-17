More Minnesota students than ever are vaping and reporting long-term mental health concerns, according to survey data released Thursday.
But fewer students are smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol, the survey reveals.
The Minnesota Student Survey is given every three years and asks students across the state a variety of questions about their physical and emotional bell-being.
Students in fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades take the survey anonymously. Students took the 2019 survey online this winter and spring. Statewide results, as well as results by county and school district, were released to the public Thursday.
Mankato Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson called the wealth of survey data an “incredibly helpful tool” for schools and for other entities that support youth.
Mankato district leaders are analyzing their district and state data and sharing trends with community partners, Peterson said. A group of school and community leaders that meets regularly will be discussing how they might respond to the new information.
“I’m excited to engage with our partners about how we support youth development now that we have more data,” Peterson said.
The leader of the area’s largest district said he’s concerned but not surprised by the survey’s results related to vaping.
Statewide, 26% high school juniors had used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days, up from 17% in 2016. The percentage of eighth-grade e-cigarette users jumped from 6% to 11%. Less than 4% of Minnesota juniors vape daily.
In Blue Earth County, 29% of juniors and 8% of eighth graders had vaped in the prior 30 days.
Graham King, a family medicine physician with Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, called the vaping statistics “alarming and certainly disheartening.”
“In addition to numerous other negative health effects, vaping has caused several deaths and hundreds of lung injuries,” King said. “We, as a society, need to do more to educate our youth on the dangers of vaping and the highly addictive nature of nicotine.”
Peterson said local and state education and health officials have been working hard to educate students and the survey results reaffirm the need to continue their efforts.
Meanwhile the rates of students smoking traditional cigarettes are at an all-time low, according to a state news release.
Fewer than 4% of juniors and 2% of eighth graders had smoked a traditional cigarette in the past month. In Blue Earth County, the rates were 6% of juniors and 2% of eighth graders.
Slightly more Blue Earth County juniors are drinking alcohol than the statewide average, but the opposite is true for eighth graders.
Locally, 57% of juniors had never tried alcohol and 17% reported consuming alcohol at least monthly. Statewide 61% of 11th graders had never had a drink and less than 15% drank monthly or more.
Among eighth graders, nearly 87% of the Blue Earth County respondents had never tried alcohol and 2% drank monthly. That compares to 82% and 3% respectively statewide.
More Minnesota students than ever believe they are struggling with mental health issues, state officials noted in a press release.
Around 23% of Minnesota students responded “yes” to the question: “Do you have any long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems?” That is up from 18% in 2016. The percentage has more than doubled since 2013 to 35% among 11th-grade female students.
In Blue Earth County, 31% of 11th-grade girls said yes compared to 18% of boys.
“This survey shows that we need to continue to support efforts to bring mental health services to students at school, like the school-linked mental health program,” Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in a statement.
Peterson said he is encouraged by the number of young people who say they feel that educators and other adults in the community care about them.
Among fifth graders in Mankato Public Schools, 77% said teachers and other adults at their school care about them either “quite a bit” or “very much” and 56% felt the same about other adults in the community. For 11th graders, the numbers dipped to 44% at school and 36% in the community.
Less than 6% of juniors and 3% of fifth graders thought the adults at their school do not care about them at all.
Other survey results of note for Blue Earth County students include:
- More juniors admitted to texting or emailing while driving at least occasionally: 54% in 2019 compared to 43% in 2016.
- The percentage of county students reporting they were in good or excellent health declined slightly with age: from 95% of fifth graders to 92% of 11th graders.
- Physical activity also declined with age. The percentage of students who said there wasn’t a single day in the last week that they got an hour of exercise climbed from 7% of fifth graders to 12% of 11th graders. The percentage who exercised six or seven days a week dipped from 27% of fifth graders to 23% of 11th graders.
- Bullying also declined with age. Nearly 60% of fifth graders said they had been bullied in the prior month. The percentage decreased to 47% in eighth grade, 44% of ninth grade and 39% in 11th grade.
- Between 22% and 24% of participating secondary students said they were overweight. Fifth graders were not asked this question.
- Less than 5% of freshmen and 17% of juniors had used marijuana in the last month.
- Nearly 41% of juniors and 10% of freshman have had sex.
- Over 89% of 11th graders, 88% of eighth graders and 92% of fifth graders feel safe at school.
