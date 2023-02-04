ST. PETER — Mike and Annie Hughes trekked down from Minneapolis to St. Peter to watch their son Jon jump into an ice cold mobile trailer pool on Saturday.
“We’re so excited,” the couple said.
Mike added that they’re proud of their son, a police officer for the St. Peter Police Department.
Jon was one of the police officers representing his department during the 17th annual Polar Plunge in St. Peter.
With his camera ready, Mike stood atop the bleachers to snap photos of Jon’s first-ever plunge.
The couple plunged themselves four years ago on Crystal Lake in Burnsville. They said they greatly enjoyed it, and were happy to see Jon participating in this year's event.
Mike and Annie cheered for their son as he jumped in, and raced to greet him afterwards.
They were hoping to watch him jump into a frozen lake, but due to construction happening at the usual plunge site of Hallet’s Pond, the event was moved to Johnson Hall at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds this year.
Despite the change of location, over 300 people signed up to participate in support of the Special Olympics of Minnesota.
This year's fundraiser goal for St. Peter was $80,000 and, on the morning of the event, close to $65,000 had been raised.
Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange seemed pleased with the turnout.
“It’s a fun day,” he said about the annual law enforcement sponsored event.
Lange was one of the first to jump in with one of his colleagues.
While he would have preferred his 17th time voluntarily jumping into freezing cold water to have been in a lake, he enjoyed the experience nonetheless.
“It's just like taking a cold bath,” he said. “It can take your breath away, but it’s very short lived.”
Mike Borneke of Eagle Lake agreed.
“It isn’t as bad as it always looks,” he said. “Once you get in there and get wet, you get acclimated.”
Borneke signed up this year with five of his colleagues from Tow Distributing. He said he was excited to be able to experience it with them.
“It’s a really good time,” he said.
