MANKATO — Just more than 80% of requested absentee ballots had been returned and accepted at local elections offices as of Friday.
The rate is similar statewide, where 83% of people who had requested ballots had returned them and the ballots were accepted as valid.
Of just more than 2 million ballots requested statewide, just over 1.7 million were returned and accepted, according to figures from Secretary of State Steve Simon's office.
In Blue Earth County, 19,493 ballots were accepted through Friday, with 24,036 ballots requested.
In Nicollet County 10,211 ballots were accepted through Saturday, with 12,583 ballots requested.
Voters who requested and have filled out their ballots have until the polls close Tuesday to return their ballots to county election offices in person. It is too late to mail the ballots.
Mike Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County, said that not everyone who requests a ballot ends up returning them via mail. Some voters decide to come in and vote in person instead, either early or on Election Day. And some who request an absentee ballot simply end up not voting at all.
Drop-off voting sites around the Twin Cities reported heavy turnout and in some cases long lines with waits of up to four hours Saturday the Star Tribune reports.
