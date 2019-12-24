No matter what language you speak, or what denomination you are, there’s a place of worship for area Christians celebrating Jesus’ birth.
Christmas services in south-central Minnesota are wide ranging, as are the musical styles at holiday services — such as songs in Spanish and German.
Area devout will be seated on hay bales during four Christmas Eve services today inside a sheep barn in rural Sibley County.
“This is the fifth year we have been doing this,” said barn owner David Kahle, of rural Gaylord.
Trinity and St. Paul’s Lutheran churches are the sponsoring congregations for the event that brings people together for Christmas worship and carol singing.
“Pastor (Scott) Richardson was new out of the seminary when he came to us with the idea,” Kahle said. He said his response to the young minister was, “Well, my place is just a mile away from the church and I’ve got a barn.”
About 700 people showed up for services the first year. About 1,500 came to last year’s event.
Last year a bilingual service was added to the schedule. Richardson’s fellow seminarian, Rev. Melissa Gonzalez, will again use Spanish and English to preach “the reason for the season” to the crowd that will include members of her Twin Cities-based church.
More than 200 attendees are expected for Gonzalez’s 2 p.m. sermon. They will be seated on bales placed on the freshly cleaned barn floor or watch from above in a loft that’s been cleared of hay.
Verses will alternate between English and Spanish for the carol-singing portion of the service. “We will sing ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Joy to the World,’ but we will add a Latin beat,” Gonzalez said.
Kahle said his livestock and poultry occasionally add their barnyard vocals to the carol singing. Attendees applauded a rooster’s crowing at the end of one sermon.
That rooster is known as “gallo” (pronounced gae-yo) to the Spanish speakers in the barn. Gonzalez, who grew up in Minnesota, said immigrants from Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador are among her congregants, and Kahle’s animals are familiar reminders of earlier days.
“Many of them were farmers in their home countries,” Gonzalez said.
They are thrilled to again be invited to take part of today’s event, she said. “We are so grateful for Farmer Dave and Pastor Scott letting us help in finding the things that unite us.”
“It’s kinda humbling. When I get up the next morning (after Christmas in the Barn) and I go to feed the animals, I started to think ‘Wow, did they really all come here and why?’” Kahle said. “The reason is to hear the message.”
Early Wednesday morning, some New Ulm families will attend Christmas services at Holy Trinity so they may hear the story of their Savior’s birth. The pews where they will sit face the impressive cathedral’s ornate apse.
In a space above them, a small group of singers will gather to sing carols entirely in German.
About three years ago, Catholic parishioners in New Ulm began a new holiday tradition at their 1893 cathedral — an open invitation to form a chorus to sing carols in German as a prelude to the Christmas morning Mass.
The lyrics for most of the carols selected for the chorus were originally written in German.
Wednesday’s Weihnachtslieder likely will be sung by members of the Concord Singers as well as bilingual residents fluent in German and English.
Residents who grew up in Germany made themselves available on rehearsal nights to help others in the 20-plus choir nail down pronunciation.
Gerhard Christ has found little difficulty teaching New Ulm residents to sing the carols he learned when he was a child growing up in Germany during the 1930s.
That’s because they probably grew up hearing a dialect in their home, he said. “You have to understand, the immigrants who came to this community were farmers.”
The language of their homeland was retained when the farmers talked among themselves and there was little need to update the German vocabulary they needed to communicate about crops and weather.
Wednesday morning, the choir will sing about the trees that are decorated in Germany and New Ulm at Christmastime.
“We will sing “Silent Nacht’ and ‘Tannebaum’ and others,” Christ said.
“When you listen to the lyrics of German songs, you will find many were written for children. I remember my childhood in Germany — Christmas is for children.
“That’s one of the things that makes this (performance) so nice.”
